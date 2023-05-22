Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has criticised individuals delving into politics to amass wealth

He stated that politics is meant for persons who have contentment, not for those who see it as an enrichment venture

El-Rufai said the rate of vote-buying during the last general election scared him, noting that credible candidates lost for that reason

FCT, Abuja - The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, said the alarming rate of vote-buying during the 2023 general election scared him.

The pragmatic El-Rufai stated this on Sunday, May 21, during a chat with journalists at the state capital.

Gov El-Rufai recounted that many good candidates lost in the 2023 general elections because they could not afford to buy votes. Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai

As reported by PM News, El-Rufai stated that electorates refused to vote until they were given money.

He said:

“I saw good people that contested but lost the election. They lost simply because a voter was given N5,000 on election day.

“Think about it whoever gives you money during an election to vote for him. You should remember that you have given him a key to the treasury for the next four years to return his N5,000."

The former FCT minister said the high rate of vote-buying led to the defeat of suitable candidates.

He noted that situations like that trigger politicians to loot a state's treasury or any political office.

El-Rufai advised that venturing into politics is a service to the people rather than an opportunity to amass wealth, as generally perceived by many people.

He said:

“If you need money to buy clothes, avoid politics, Politics is for those with contentment; politics is for those who want to serve the people. I hope people will understand that because what I saw scared me."

"Politics is about serving the people, so if you are looking for personal enrichment, do not go into politics.”

Source: Legit.ng