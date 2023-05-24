State governors have been urged to rally support for the Senate presidential bid of Senator Godwill Akpabio

The Team Godswill Obot Akpabio (GOA) appealed to the serving and incoming governors to woo their senators and senators-elect on the side of Akpabio

The group also reiterated their support for Akpabio to become the leader of the Senate at the incoming 10th Assembly

FCT, Abuja - State governors and governors-elect have been urged to rally support from their senators and senators-elect to back the Senate Presidential Bid of Godswill Akpabio.

This appeal was made by Team Godswill Obot Akpabio (GOA) via a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, May 24.

Senator Akpabio is in a pole position to become the next Senate President and has been endorsed by the president-elect, Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

The statement reads:

"This group humbly appeal to all elected senators, devoid of party affiliation to cast their votes for the joint ticket of Akpabio and Barau."

"In the 10th Senate leadership that will be led by Sen. Akpabio and Sen. Barau will foster development, progress, stability and unity of the country in the next dispensation."

Recall that Akpabio was selected by the national working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the preferred candidate for the apex seat in the National Assembly.

Hon. Michael Agbor, the national coordinator of the GOA, disclosed that Senator Akpabio and his running mate Senator Jubrin Barau have the qualities required to foster legislative development, stability and unity that will help reshape Nigeria into a better place for citizens.

Meanwhile, Agbor revealed that the GOA would support Akpabion becoming the next Senate President of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Agbor said:

"We the members of Team Godswill Obot Akpabio (GOA) after due consultation with our constituents across the six geopolitical zones of the country unanimously resolved and agreed to endorse His Excellency, Distinguished Sen. (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio CON and Distinguished Sen. Jibril I. Barau for the 10th Senate leadership, 2023."

The 10th National Assembly has been billed for inauguration on Tuesday, June 13, and Senator Akpabio is in pole position to clinch the coveted Senate President seat.

