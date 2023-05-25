The vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima has endorsed senators-elect Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau for the leadership of the 10th national assembly

Shettima voiced his support on Wednesday, May 24 while addressing members of the Stability Group

The Stability Group is rooting for the emergence of Akpabio and Barau as senate president and deputy senate president respectively

FCT, Abuja - The vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima has said the incoming president, Bola Tinubu, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) backed Senator Godswill Akpabio for the senate presidency position ‘to stabilise’ Nigeria.

Shettima stated this on Wednesday, May 24, during a meeting with the Stability Group, Daily Trust reported.

Shettima, the incoming VP says his principal, Bola Tinubu, and the leadership of the APC supported Akpabio's senate presidency bid for equity sake. Photos credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Obot Akpabio

The Stability Group is the campaign team of Senator Akpabio, consisting of senators-elect.

Senator Shettima described the choice of Akpabio as the imminent number three citizen of Nigeria as the best decision made by the leadership of the APC and Tinubu, Vanguard also reported.

Shettima said:

“The president-elect and the vice-president-elect are both Muslims.

“It is in the interest of the stability and unity of this country that the next position be given to the Christian faith, if not, it would further validate the alleged Islamisation agenda of the APC-led administration.”

Akpabio's senate presidency bid

Tinubu and the ruling APC have adopted Akpabio for the office of the senate president of the 10th national assembly.

Earlier this month (May), the APC's National Working Committee (NWC) ratified the arrangement during a special meeting at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The adoption, was meanwhile, met with protests.

