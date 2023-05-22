Senator Godswill Akpabio's bid to become the next Senate President of Nigeria has been greeted with uncertainty

Former chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Daniel Bwala, confirmed that there is a plot to upstage Akpabio despite being the anointed candidate

He stated that the former Akwa Ibom governor would be betrayed by his fellow Senators in the APC

The Senate President bid of Senator Godswill Akpabio may have suffered a massive setback following a fresh revelation that there is a plot by the minority senators and factional lawmakers of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to upstage him.

Recall that Akpabio was selected by the national working committee of the APC and anointed by the president-elect Bola Tinubu as the preferred candidate for the coveted legislative seat.

Daniel Bwala confirmed that there is a coalition between minority lawmakers and APC lawmakers to upstage Akpabio's Senate President ambition. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio and Bwala Daniel

Meanwhile, a former chieftain of the APC and the current spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar campaign organisation, Daniel Bwala, said Akpabio's dream to become senate president would not be a reality in the coming week.

In a tweet he made this morning (Monday), May 22, Bwala revealed that a coalition has already been formed to crush his ambition.

He stated that most senators backing him are only stooges waiting to strike and crush his ambition to become the next senate president.

Bwala said:

"Godswill Akpabio would not be elected as Senate President. The cloud gathering against his aspiration is heavy and thick.

"It is not motivated by religion, but regional and well as the revenge of the coalition of all foes. Most of the senators following him are not with him."

Senate Presidency: Netizen Reacts to Bwala's Postulation

Meanwhile, there was a bit of mixed reaction on social media following the viral tweet of Atikus's aide on the chances of Senator Akpabio becoming the next Senate President.

@maidugu said:

"We shall see. That was how you've shouted promoting @atiku until you kissed the dust. That was how you battled Muslim Muslim ticket until you went into irrelevance. Akpabio will be your final blunder. Get a second address."

Similarly, Sesan Isaac O with the Twitter handle @oluoloni accused Bwala of making the same postulations about the presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in which his prediction failed.

He said:

"You said same for Asiwaju and you were disgraced at the end of the day. Why you no dey reason sef??"

@kayce_don who gave a more objective view on Bwala's tweet, said:

"He simply made a postulation nd that shouldn’t call for an abuse, it is either u agree or disagree wit his thought."

