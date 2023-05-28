State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has urged opposition parties and their candidates to accept the court's verdict even as the election tribunal continues hearing.

The president made the plea on Sunday, May 28, during his farewell speech to Nigerians.

“Irrespective of the outcome of the various cases, I urge all parties involved to accept the decision of our courts and join hands to build a better Nigeria,” Buhari said.

On March 1, 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Presidential polls held a week earlier, having polled 8,794,726 votes.

The commission declared that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 6,984,520 votes, while it announced Labour Party’s Peter Obi as the second runner-up with 6,101,533 votes.

But Atiku, Obi and some other parties rejected the results announced by INEC and had approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to annul Tinubu’s victory.

In his farewell speech, Buhari said he saluted the “doggedness and resilience” of all the presidential candidates and their political parties for believing in the country's judicial system by taking their grievances with the election results to the court.

His words:

“In the course of the campaigns, we had argued and disagreed on how to make Nigeria better but we never disagreed or had any doubts that Nigeria has to be better.

“As your President, I call on all of us to bring to bear the strength of our individualism, the power of our unity, the convictions of our beliefs to make Nigeria work better and together with one spirit and one purpose.”

Source: Legit.ng