The newly sworn-in governor of Kano state has made the first set of appointments with Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagiis as his Chief of Staff

The appointments, conveyed in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, also indicated that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf also named Abdullahi Baffa Bichi as the new SSG

Others on the list of appointed officials are Dr. Farouq Kurawa – the principal private secretary and Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo, who will serve as the chief protocol

As expected, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, has made his first set of appointments.

The appointments were announced in a statement that Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, his chief press secretary, issued on his behalf on Monday, May 29.

Kano state Governor Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf announces first appointments.

Source: Facebook

Details of Abba Gida-Gida's new appointees emerge

The statement as reported by Daily Trust outlined the following key appointments:

Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagi as Chief of Staff Abdullahi Baffa Bichi as Secretary to the State Government Dr Farouq Kurawa as Principal Private Secretary Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo as Chief Protocol.

The statement further noted that the appointments take effect from today, Monday 29th May 2023, adding; “The appointees were selected based on their track records, commitment and loyalty”.

Abba Gida-Gida fires another shot at Ganduje

In another development, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the newly sworn-Kano governor has ordered the sacking of all government appointees from former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's administration.

The governor in a statement he personally signed on Monday, May 29, the day he was sworn in, gave the executive order that “all political appointees heading government MDAs and companies are hereby relieved of their appointment with immediate effect.”

Abba Gida Gida also directed all security agencies to take over all public properties that Ganduje's administration had sold with immediate effect.

