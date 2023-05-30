Nigeria's new President, Bola Tinubu has reassured the people of his commitment to making the country great and united

After taking the oath of office on Monday, May 29, K, US, Saudi Arabia envoys, and others had a bilateral meeting with Tinubu to pledge support and sought increased relations with Nigeria

Tinubu, after the meeting with the envoys, maintained that the country will not divide rather it will stand strong, unshaken against all odds

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, May 29, in Abuja, took the oath of office and allegiance as the 16th President of Nigeria with a vow that the country would not break up.

Tinubu in his inaugural address at Eagle Square also unveiled a series of steps he would take to position the country on the path of economic development, stability and prosperity.

Tinubu took the oath of office as Nigeria's president on Monday, May 29. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Tinubu meets delegates, reveals what Nigerians stands to gain going forward

Shortly after his inauguration, the president met with envoys from the United Kingdom, United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Israel, Cape Verde, Somalia and Nicaragua at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, The Punch reported.

The diplomats presented their goodwill messages and letters of support and solidarity to Tinubu, The Cable report added.

Nigerians berate Tinubu's subsidy removal, says Dangote won't subsidise petrol for Nigeria

The petrol subsidy removal announced by President Bola Tinubu on the day of his inauguration has drawn backlash from Nigerians.

Nigerians have said that the petrol subsidy removal was thoughtless and that no adequate plans have been put in place by the government to cushion the effect of the removal.

The co-founder of BudgIT, a Nigerian civic platform, Seun Onigbinde, said that the government could not remove subsidies without offering to reduce the waste in government.

"Shege Banza": Nigerians reveal what they will remember Buhari's administration for

Legit.ng had earlier reported that just few hours after former President Muhammadu Buhari, handed over power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians have taken to social media to reveal what they will remember the Buhari's administration for.

Reacting to a question on Legit.ng post, a Facebook user, Mega Witty, said he will remember former president Buhari for the insecurity, unemployment, hunger amongst others.

Another Nigerian, Temidayo Adewale, mentioned insurgency, herdsmen invasion, Coronavirus lockdown, as some of the things, he will remember Buhari for.

