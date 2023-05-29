President Bola Tinubu has begun his governance journey as the father of all the six geo-political zones

His inauguration ceremony was greeted with many memorable moments from the inception to the finish

Thousands of Nigerians present at the iconic Eagle Square cheered the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the iconic Eagle Square marks the beginning of a new era for Nigeria.

President Tinubu's inauguration highlighted some key moments that provide valuable insights into what Nigerians should expect in the next four years.

Bola Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29 as the 16th President of Nigeria. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

1. Bola Tinubu's oath of office

This is arguably the most defining moment of the day as the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola conducted the oath-taking session of the inauguration ceremony.

"I Bola Ahmed Tinubu, do solemnly swear and pledge true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria that as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will discharge my duties and perform my functions honestly to the best of my ability and faithfully in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the law.

"That I will abide by the code of conduct contained in the fifth schedule to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct..."

2. President Tinubu's Speech

Tagged the ''renewed hope'' speech, President Tinubu gave a sublime semi-extemporaneous delivery paying tribute to his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as an honest and patriotic leader.

He further described him as a worthy partner and a friend, praying that history be kind to him.

President Tinubu who reeled out his style of administration, said:

"We will govern you only on your behalf and never rule over you. We shall dialogue and never dictate. We are here to further heal this nation and not further injure it."

He also paid tributes to his opponents at the presidential election stating that they were his compatriots despite litigations challenging his legitimacy as President.

President Tinubu said it is their right to seek legal redress, which is the essence of the rule of law.

3. Military Parade

This is another significant moment that is symbolic of the Presidential inauguration ceremony.

There were several parades from all the military arms, which include the Nigerian Airforce, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Army.

Similarly, there was a parade from the elegant-looking Nigerian Police Force, who donned their traditional parade outfit of red jackets, black trousers and white socks.

4. Muhammadu Buhari's exit from Eagle Square

Shortly after the swearing-in, the military formalities were held where the old defence flags of the administration of ex-President Buhari were brought down and that of President Bola Tinubu was hung up to symbolise the beginning of a new era.

After completing the protocol, Ex-President Buhari stepped down from the podium and headed into a black SUV, waving to the crowd for the last time as he left the venue for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

5. President Bola Tinubu's presidential wave

Shortly after the conclusion of the handing-over rites, President Tinubu entered the inauguration van and waved to all sections of the crowd, who cheered his name as the parade continued to commemorate the new President.

