Dozens of supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) booed the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at the Sani Abacha Stadium

The stadium is the venue of the inauguration of NNPP's Abba Yusuf as the new governor of Kano state

Immediately, the first-class monarch arrived at the venue, the NNPP supporters started screaming

Kano, Kano state - Supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Monday, May 29, booed the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at the Sani Abacha Stadium, in Kano, Kano state, venue of the inauguration ceremony for the new governor.

The outgoing Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, will perform the official handing over of the affairs of the state to the governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Monday, May 29.

Supporters of the NNPP booed the Emir of Kano at the Sani Abacha Stadium, in Kano. Photo credit: MD Umar Dalhatu

Source: Facebook

Yusuf is a chieftain of the NNPP and a protégé of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of the state, who was the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 election.

Immediately, the monarch arrived at the venue, NNPP supporters started the boos, Daily Trust reported.

According to reports, a similar treatment was meted out to Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, younger brother of the Kano Emir. However, security agents quickly moved in and escorted the monarchs to their seats.

Source: Legit.ng