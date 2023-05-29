Kano governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf has revealed one major task he would carry out as soon as he takes over power

Yusuf popularly known as Abba Gida Gida has vowed to probe the N241billion inherited from the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Interestingly, the incoming governor revealed Ganduje submitted insufficient and very scanty handover notes

An emerging report has it that the incoming governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has vowed to probe the N241 billion inherited from the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the outgoing governor of Kano state.

According to Yusuf, the handover notes submitted by Ganduje through the outgoing Secretary to the State Government were not enough and very scanty, Daily Trust reported.

Abba Gida-Gida reveals one strong plan against Ganduje. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano State Government

Source: Facebook

Kano's incoming governor tackles Ganduje

He also criticised Ganduje for “departing from established democratic” practice in jetting out of the state and not personally handing over the state government to him.

Abba Kabir Yusuf said,

“The handover notes not enough for us. It is a very scanty note. The transition committee report was also very scanty.

“It is so disheartening that the government left a debt profile of over N241billion for us. Where are we going to source the money? The IGR they talk about is nothing to write home about. The money they realized through Kano Internal Revenue Service was nothing to write home about.”

