Kano state governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf has invited Malam Muhammad Sanusi II to his swear-in ceremony

Sanusi's presence at the event will be his first time in the state since he was upstaged and dethroned as the Emir of Kano

Yusuf will also officially become the governor of Kano state after his inauguration on Monday, May 29, at the Sani Abacha Stadium

The invitation of Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, the estranged Emir of Kano, to the inauguration ceremony of the Kano state governor-elect Abba Yusuf has been confirmed.

As reported by Punch, the governor-elect formerly invited him to the historic event slated for Monday, May 29.

The Kano state governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf will be sworn-in on Monday, May 29 at the Sani Abacha Stadium. Photo Credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Sanusi's invitation is on the heels of speculations that he might be reinstated as the one true monarch of Kano state, thereby removing the controversially installed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The letter sent to Sanusi, signed by Yusuf and dated Friday, May 26, disclosed that the swear-in of Yusuf would be staged at the legendary Sani Abacha stadium at 9 am.

The invite reads:

“...It is, therefore, my great pleasure to invite you to my swearing-in ceremony along with my deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

“It is my belief that your presence will not only significantly add colour to this important event, but also serve as a major boost and support to us as we embark on a journey that aims at restoring the lost glory and reputation of our dear state by returning it to the path of progress and development in all fields of human endeavour, in sha Allah.

It added that:

"While anticipating your positive response and acceptance to grace the important event. Accept the assurance of my highest regards and consideration, please.”

