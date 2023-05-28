President-elect Bola Tinubu is expected to make his initial appointments, including the SGF), Chief of Staff, and Presidential spokesperson, immediately after his inauguration

Nasir El-Rufai, Aminu Masari, and Atiku Bagudu are reportedly contenders for the SGF position, while Femi Gbajabiamila is being considered for Chief of Staff

Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake are said to be potential candidates for the role of presidential spokesperson

FCT, Abuja - Following tradition, President-elect Bola Tinubu is expected to announce his initial appointments shortly after taking the oath of office administered by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

These immediate appointments are crucial to ensure the smooth functioning of the government while awaiting the approval of other appointments that require the National Assembly's seal of approval.

President-elect Tinubu is expected to make at least three key appointments after his inauguration on Monday, May 29. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

The three appointments are:

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Chief of Staff Presidential spokesperson

El-Rufai, Masari may emerge SGF, source says

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation monitors and coordinates the implementation of government policies and programmes.

It also serves as the frontline advisory institution of the Presidency; drives policy formulation, harmonization, and implementation; and monitors Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

According to Vanguard, three outgoing governors are in the race for the SGF office. They are Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna state), Aminu Masari (Katsina state), and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi state).

Gbajabiamila as Tinubu's Chief of Staff

The Chief of Staff serves as the link between cabinet members and the president and simultaneously supervises State House staff. He/she a; so maintains presidential relationship with the other two arms of government.

There are reports that the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, may be appointed as Tinubu's chief of staff.

However, Vanguard cited sources as saying Gbajabimila was facing huge opposition to the possibility of emerging as Chief of Staff to the President.

Presidential spokesperson

The presidential spokesperson is in charge of the president's communications. Reports indicate that Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake may be appointed for the position.

Onanuga served as the director of the Media and Publicity of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign.

Alake served as Commissioner for Information and Strategy under Tinubu's administration as Lagos governor and was the director of strategic communication of The Tinubu Campaign Council.

Tinubu considers Kwankwaso for ministerial role

Meanwhile, fresh details have emerged about the recent meeting between the president-elect, Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu and Kwankwaso met in Paris, France, to form an alliance.

It was gathered that Tinubu offered Kwankwaso a ministerial role, although the former Kano state governor has yet to decide whether to accept.

Source: Legit.ng