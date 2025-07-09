Regina Daniels, in a recent video, listed Tekno, Wizkid, and Burna Boy as her Big 3, while snubbing Davido

The subtle exclusion of Davido, one of Nigeria’s most commercially successful and loved musicians, did not sit well with fans of the 30BG boss.

Some fans accused her of intentionally throwing shade at Davido, questioning why she included Tekno in the top 3

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, has unintentionally stirred chaos on social media after she left out Davido from her list of top Nigerian musicians.

In a now-viral post making the rounds online, the young actress listed Tekno, Wizkid, and Burna Boy as her “Big 3” Nigerian music stars, a ranking that traditionally includes Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy in the Afrobeats space.

Regina Daniels lists Tekno, Wizkid, and Burna Boy as her Big 3, while snubbing Davido. Photos: @regina.daniels/@davido/IG

Regina has yet to respond to the online reactions, but her choice has sparked a heated debate across social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

See the video here:

Fans react to Regina Daniel's list

Many accused Regina of intentionally throwing shade at Davido, questioning why she included Tekno in the top 3 while ignoring Davido’s massive global impact.

@Jerale9 wrote:

“Just diz sent 30bg into meltdown.. Na by force to include ur fave with someone's choice? Even Wizkid and Burna no be some people Big 3.”

@trustGod_007 commented:

“You can’t mention your top 3 and not have Burna Boy in it. Except you’re sick.”

@bigdiz511 said:

“Why Davido dey behave like this na?”

@itzMarvz asked:

“How Tekno take enter Big 3 list before OBO? Regina dey chase clout?”

@Ogechi_xoxo added:

“It’s her list, y’all! Why must Davido be on everyone’s Big 3? This entitlement is crazy.”

@OlisaOfPH commented:

“She go soon collect premium dragging from 30BG. Regina no know say dem no dey play.”

@iam_kobbykay:

"Regina really left out Davido? Lol this one go pain 30BG fans reach bone marrow."

@naija_hot_gist:

"Davido go soon tweet subliminal, just wait… Big 3 wey Tekno enter but OBO no dey? Wow"

Some fans accuse Regina Daniels of intentionally throwing shade at Davido. Photo: @reginadaniel/IG.

Regina Daniel's husband under fire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniel's hubby, Ned Nwoko, has been called out by Omoyele Sowore, over TikToker Tumma's arraignment in court. Nigerian senator Nwoko had slammed the activist and politician for taking sides with the man without concrete evidence.

Tumma had claimed that Regina Daniels had been cheating on Ned and that her children did not belong to him. His utterances prompted Ned to take action and detain the man, to which Sowore reacted in Tumma's defense. Tumma denied the accusations and said the video was AI-generated, adding that it was all lies.

In reaction, Tumma challenged Ned to sue him in court. A viral video of Lucky Udu's interview with Sowore saw him throw words at Ned for using his influence to legally attack Tumma without presenting any evidence against him.

