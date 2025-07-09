Sources reveal mystery behind the death of Miss Freda Arnong, a Ghanaian High Commission staff member who lost her life to a one-chance robbery attack

Sources disclosed how Miss Arnong was rescued and taken to the National Hospital, Abuja, before she died on Tuesday, July 8

Police refuse to comment on the circumstances surrounding Arnong's death, and the efforts to get a statement from the FCT Police Command were met with silence

A Ghanaian High Commission staff member, Miss Freda Arnong, was tragically killed in Abuja after falling victim to notorious "One Chance" robbers, as reported by Daily Trust.

Legit.ng gathered that she succumbed to her injuries at the National Hospital, Abuja, after reportedly boarding a vehicle that turned out to be operated by the robbers.

A Ghanaian High Commission staff member, Miss Freda Arnong, was tragically killed in Abuja after falling victim to notorious "One Chance" robbers. Photo credit- @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

A security source who pleaded anonymity stated that Arnong boarded a commercial taxi at Transcorp junction last week.

The source disclosed that the taxi driver deviated from the usual route, heading towards the Lugbe-Airport road, where she was allegedly assaulted and then thrown out of the still-moving vehicle.

According to the security source, the deceased was later rescued and taken to the hospital, where she lost her life around 1:53 pm on Tuesday, July 8.

A source from the hospital, who said he was not permitted to talk to the press, confirmed the death of the deceased.

“She died at exactly 1:52 pm on Tuesday, and her corpse has been deposited at the hospital morgue for an autopsy, “the source said.

Efforts by Legit.ng to reach FCT Police Command's spokesperson, SP Adeh Josephine, for comment on the incident were unsuccessful, despite multiple calls and text messages.

The tragic death of Arnong, at the hands of "one-chance" robbers in Abuja, highlights the growing concern over the safety and security of residents, as "one-chance" is on the rise.

Abuja mobs lynched suspected one-chance robbers

Legit.ng previously reported that mobs have lynched two suspected one-chance robbers and set their car ablaze along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua expressway, Airport Road, Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that ‘once chance’ involves criminals posing as taxi drivers to rob, assault, sometimes murder their passengers, and in some cases be kidnappers who take victims to get ransom.

The incident reportedly happened around 4:22 pm on Saturday, February 15, when the suspects, who were seen driving in a Volkswagen Golf car, allegedly attempted to rob their victim inside the car.

Police reveal tactics of one-chance robbers

The Nigerian Police Force has issued a warning to Nigerians to exercise caution regarding new one-chance tactics in the Federal Capital Territory. The police said the perpetrators, including female ringleaders, employ a specific method in carrying out these activities.

In a statement on X.com by Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, the pictures of the suspected one-chance robbers were shared. Adejobi mentioned that many women are involved in these gangs, and they are using cars as part of their operation.

