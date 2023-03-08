The CSER has again called on the DSS to arrest Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre over his comment on the 2023 presidential election

The group alleged that the cleric has been engaging in misinformation, falsehood and incitement that threatened the country's democracy

CSER warned that individuals should desist from such acts that could cripple the country's democracy, nothing that its electoral process was governed by the laws

The Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), a civil society organization, has renewed the call for the arrest and interrogation of the lead pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche.

CSER alleged that the cleric has been making a recurring threat to the country's democracy and national security using falsehood, incitement, lies and misinformation as well as tweets that are condemnable, PM News reported.

Why Pastor Paul Enenche should be arrested

Nelson Ekujumi, the organization's executive director, in a statement on Wednesday, March 8, lamented about the activities of the cleric.

The statement reads in part:

“We are pained, traumatized and demand to know why Mr. Enenche is being treated like a sacred cow who has unlimited and untouchable right to threaten our democracy and national security with comments, messages and tweets which are irresponsible, insensitive, reckless, provocative and a desecration of the Temple."

The group maintained that Nigeria's democracy was premised on its constitution and its elections were governed by the laws.

Latest about Pastor Paul Enenche, Peter Obi, Labour Party, 2023 Election

It added that anyone who submitted to participate in the election and their followers must respect the laws wherever they are placed if they are found not complying with the laws of the land.

The group then warned against falsehood, calumny, blackmail, misinformation, lies and incitement that threaten national security and topple democracy to project personal political interest.

The CSER had earlier called on the Department of State Service (DSS) to arrest and interrogate the cleric over his comment on the 2023 presidential election.

Enenche is one of the religious leaders that endorsed Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election.

