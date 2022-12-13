The certificate forgery filed by the Action Alliance (AA) against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has been dismissed by a federal high court in Abuja on Tuesday, December 13.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuata, the suit filed by the AA was statute-barred as it overlapped the mandatory 14 days that the 1999 constitution (as amended) had made provision for.

According to Egwuata, the suit is now academic and grossly incompetent, adding that the court did not have the jurisdiction to entertain it or grant the relief that the plaintiff sought.

Justice Egwuata held that the plaintiff lacked the locus standi to file the suit while stating that it acted as a busybody to have interfered in the internal affairs of the APC.

The judge then dismissed the suit because it is an abuse of the court processes.

In the suit FHC/ABJ/CS/754/2022, the AA added the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC and Bola Tinubu as first, second and third respondents.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng