With the inauguration of Bola Tinubu in 2 days' time, the Senate has called for an emergency session on Saturday, May 27.

Details of the meeting at the Red Chamber were not clear but lawmakers have started trooping in for the session, Channels TV reported.

However, the Senate president was yet to arrive at the Upper Chamber for the session.

It is pertinent to note that this would be the second time that an emergency meeting would be convened by the 9th Senate. The first such was during the COVID-19 pandemic when the Senators met to address and approve funds for the pandemic.

According to the released order paper, what is being proposed for consideration in today's legislation are the 2022 supplementary budget amendment bill and the CBN Act amendment bill.

The emergency meeting is coming 2 days before the swearing-in of the new president and the details of the emergency meeting of the senators.

Tinubu is scheduled to be sworn in on Monday, May 29, the day when the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will come to an end.

Before his emergence as the president-elect, Tinubu fought many battles within the ruling APC and the Aso Rock cabals, who allegedly did not want him in power.

In the dying hour of the outgoing administration, President Buhari made a series of appointments and approved some contracts that have been questioned by some analysts.

