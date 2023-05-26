FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he never interfered in the affairs of the National Assembly because of his respect and belief in legislative independence.

The President stated this on Thursday, May 25, at the commissioning of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari's administration will come to a close on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

President Buhari recounted the relationship between his cabinet and the National Assembly, noting that they could build a harmonious relationship built on mutual respect.

While speaking on the completed project, he noted that it would bring about adequate capacity building for the legislature in and out of Nigeria.

President Buhari described the legislature as the cornerstone of any democracy, adding that it was vital to ensure that the wish and aspirations of all Nigerians were considered during the lawmaking process.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Also speaking at the commissioning, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, reiterated the productive collaborative relationship between the Senate and the Presidential cabinet.

He revealed how this relationship had brought significant development to the country with the passage of a series of magnificent projects.

Senator Lawan said:

“We have also passed several legislations to provide an overarching framework for sustainable economic growth and development.

” Significantly also, the investment in infrastructure development extends to all six zones of the country,.”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, called on President Buhari to approve the Federal Audit Bill and National Assembly Budget and Research Office Bill passed by the Assembly.

The Speaker said the bill would play a pivotal role in the oversight function of committees as critical legislative priorities and improve transparency and accountability in government processes.

Source: Legit.ng