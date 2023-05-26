Nigerians have started reacting to the APC Renewed Hope Concert which was held in Abuja on Thursday

The reactions spurred as a result of the appearance of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the president and vice president-elect at the concert

Celebrities and popular music artists such as Asake, Timaya, Fireboy DML, and many others came and cheered up the APC supporters who attended the concert

Nigerians have started reacting to the appearance of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the president and vice president-elect at the Hope Renewed Concert of the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing at the MKO Abiola stadium on Thursday, May 25.

The concert was organized to celebrate the inauguration of Tinubu and Shettima as the incoming president of Nigeria, which was scheduled for May 29.

Reaction trails Tinubu's appearance at Renewed Hope Concert in Abuja Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

List of artists that performed at the APC Renewed Hope Concert in Abuja

The Thursday night concert was graced by celebrities and artists such as Asake, Timaya, Wande Coal, Fireboy DML, Naira Marley, and a host of others that cheered up the crowd.

Going to the comment session of the video of Tinubu's arrival at the concert, some Nigerians described how beautiful the event was.

Read their comments below:

Theresa Tekenah wrote:

"The Renewed Hope Concert was incredible!!! Kudos to all APC youth."

Ganiyu Bamidele Sulaiman posited that

"The same Tinubu that has been flown to France yesterday to get urgent medical treatment, this another gimmick. Jibril of Sudan', Amoda of France."

Hon. Sunday Moses Oladapo (Osmoses) on his part said:

"Thought they said he went to France to charge battery".

Kwamina Orukotan prayed:

"Moved beyond emotion, tears in my eyes. May the Govt of BAT/SHETIMA favour me and all Nigerians."

Oluwagbemiro Diamond

"Lord! I dey get goosebumps! Greatness at its finest!"

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng