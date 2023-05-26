Artists and celebrities on Thursday night, May 25, 2023, lit the MKO Abiola stadium Abuja in honour of President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The pre-inauguration concert, tagged ‘Renewed Hope Concert’ was organised to unite Tinubu’s supporters together in celebration

On Thursday night, a star-studded lineup of celebrities from the entertainment industry gathered at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s pre-inauguration event.

The ‘Renewed Hope Concert,’ as it was dubbed, was organised to bring Tinubu’s supporters together to celebrate his inauguration on May 29.

Pictures of Asake, Waje, @Buju BNXN Credit: @asakenewz, @mayorof_ph, @bnxn_fanpage

Source: Instagram

The event came soon after Tinubu and Shettima were named Grand Commanders of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commanders of the Order of Niger (GCON) in Abuja on Thursday.

Legit.ng brings a rundown of the top artists who graced the event.

Asake & Fireboy

A clip making the rounds online captured The Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) signees Asake and Fireboy performing his 2022 hit track Bandana.

Legit.ng previously reported that YBNL music executive Olamide was paid handsomely to perform at Tinubu’s pre-inauguration concert and on the D-day of the event, set to be May 29, 2023.

Waje

Renowned diva Waje was embroiled in controversy following her recent performance at Bola Tinubu’s inaugural celebration.

Critics believed that the singer’s participation in the event commemorating Tinubu’s presidency went against the beliefs and ideas she previously advocated for during the elections.

Some accused her of siding with a political figure without contemplating the consequences of her conduct.

Legit.ng captured some of these hot takes below

9ice

The singer’s presence at the concert was a no-brainer, as he had declared his political stance long ago.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Congo Aso hitmaker revealed his reasons for supporting Tinubu, which sent netizens agog.

9ice had stated in an interview that he had identified himself with the Tinubu’s camp because the incoming president had asked for his number one time after his performance at an event.

Timaya

The dancehall maestro made a grand entrance on stage during the pre-inauguration concert when he started his performance with his controversial hit song “As e Dey Sweet Us e Dey Pain Dem.” Nigerians made their observations on the message he was trying to pass.

Naira Marley

The street pop artist held down the crowd with his spectacular music groove as he displayed some of his viable legwork and explored every corner of the stage.

Buju BNXN and Seyi Vibez

Nigerian fast-rising acts Buju BNXN and Seyi Vibez lit up the concert with their duo performance on Gwagwalada as Buju hopped around the stage excitedly.

Kcee

The Afro-highlife singer came prepared for the show, bringing two indigenous masquerades and the Oghene musical troupe with him. His presence added a different spice to the show.

Among many other music industry heavyweights who thrilled fans with their performances were Brymo, Pasuma, Tony Tetuila, Iyanaya, Small Doctor, Zino, Ice Prince, and Young Jonn.

