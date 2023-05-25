Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, took his successor, Kashim Shettima on a tour of the Aso Rock presidential villa

Speaking after the tour, Shettima commended Osinbajo for taking him around the offices out of courtesy

The vice-president-elect said he was at the presidential villa to exchange ideas with Osinbajo on how to move the nation forward

With just a few days left to the Monday, May 29 inauguration, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took vice president-elect Kashim Shettima on a tour of the Vice presidential wing at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Osinbajo, on Thursday, May 25, shared photos from the familiarisation tour on his Twitter handle, The Punch reported.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has taken Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima on a familiarisation tour of his wing of the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Osinbajo takes Shettima on an Aso Rock tour ahead of the May 29 handover

He captioned the pictures;

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“It was my pleasure to receive VP-Elect Sen. Kashim Shettima and take him on a tour of the Vice Presidential Wing of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.”

Shettima thanks Osinbajo

Speaking after the tour, Shettima commended Osinbajo for his kind gesture.

He also stated the sole purpose of his visitation was to exchange ideas with Osinbajo on how to move the nation forward, Channels TV report added.

“On the instance of Vic-President, who is a friend and a contemporary, I came here just to exchange ideas on how to move the nation forward,” he said.

Presidential Villa: What 'Glass House' that Buhari and his family have moved to symbolizes

Aisha Buhari, the Nigeria First Lady, has said that she and her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, had moved from the main house in the Presidential Villa to the 'Glass House' in Aso Rock.

The president's wife disclosed this in a video shared on her verified Instagram page.

In the video, the outgoing first lady was seen on a tour with the wife of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, Oluremi Tinubu, at the presidential villa.

May 29: Aisha Buhari takes incoming First Lady Remi Tinubu on Aso Rock Villa tour

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has taken Remi, the wife of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on a strategic tour of the Aso Rock presidential Villa.

Aisha and Remi visited some strategic areas of the official residence of the Presidential family in the Aso Rock Villa during the tour on Tuesday, May 9, including the Glass House, which she described as a transitional home of the first family.

The tour of the outgoing and incoming First Lady was intended to familiarise the incoming first family with the Aso Rock presidential villa.

Source: Legit.ng