FCT, Abuja - Aisha Buhari, the Nigeria First Lady, has said that she and her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, had moved from the main house in the Presidential Villa to the 'Glass House' in Aso Rock.

The president's wife disclosed this in a video shared on her verified Instagram page.

What is the relationship between Aisha Buhari and Oluremi Tinubu

In the video, the outgoing first lady was seen on a tour with the wife of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, Oluremi Tinubu, at the presidential villa.

"We Thank the Almighty Allah as He has shown us the end of our tenure. Today, I have taken the incoming First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to show her around.

"She has seen the main house, now, we are at the popular Glass House.

What Glass House symbolises?

The Glass House is a symbol of transition. According to Aisha Buhari in the video on her page:

"Glass House is the transitional home of the outgoing president."

The First Lady then advised that the tradition of the Glass House as a 'transitional' house of the outgoing president should be sustained.

Aisha Buhari then added that she and her husband, Muhammadu Buhari, will now continue to stay in the Glass House till May 29, when Tinubu's administration would be sworn in.

The first lady said:

"As I am talking now, we are residing here, me and my husband, only two of us here, I think it has to remain so, as a norm for the institution and for the house."

