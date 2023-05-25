A High Court in Awka, Anambra state, has called for the arrest of a state House of Assembly member-elect, Hon Augustine Ike

Ike, alongside one Onyedika Chukwuma, has been on the run following the completion of an investigation of an alleged crime by the police

However, Justice F.O Riman has ordered the inspector-general of police, Usman Baba-Alkali, to effect their immediate arrest

Anambra, Awka - The inspector-general of police, Usman Baba-Alkali, has been ordered by a High Court in Awka, Anambra state to arrest Hon Augustine Ike, an elected lawmaker of the state house of assembly representing Nnewi North Constituency.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 25, the Court, in its bench warrant directed to the police chief, also ordered the arrest of Onyedika Chukwuma for arraignment before the High Court.

Justice F.O Riman issued the order noting that the two wanted individuals had been indicted for an offence upon completing a police investigation.

It was gathered that duo have refused to show up for arraignment since the completion of the investigation by the police on Wednesday, March 29.

This development further broke down an attempt for the Court to serve them with the charges against them.

The Court further stated that it would not assume jurisdiction to start hearing the charge unless they are served and that the only option left is for the Court to issue a bench warrant to Baba to effect their arrest.

His arraignment in Court with Onyedika Chukwuma may not be unconnected with a petition filed to the Inspector of the Police by Billionaire Businessman Dr Cletus Ibeto.

The 11-count order filled at the Federal High Court Awka by Anthony Egwu Esq, the Prosecuting counsel to the IGP, Mr Augustine Ike and Onyedika Chukwuma was alleged to commit a criminal offence through the use of cyberstalking by using a computer system to send messages on Social media known as Facebook and WhatsApp, wherein they published that Dr Cletus Ibeto is a "land grabber who wants to defraud Nnew/ Community of their land, surrounds himself with thieves, criminals, armed robbers and have been rejected by universal God".

