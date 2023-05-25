Honourable Alhassan Ado Doguwa has been declared a free man and acquitted of murder levelled against charges

The majority leader of the House of Representatives was arrested earlier in the year for ordering the killing of some political supporters

However, the Kano State Ministry of Justice said there was no concrete evidence against Doguwa, and the suspects' testimonies contradicted

Embattled lawmaker and leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has been freed of murder charges slammed against him.

According to Daily Trust, the Kano state attorney general and commissioner of justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, made the declaration on Thursday, May 25.

The Kano State Ministry of Justice said the evidence against Hon Doguwa could not be substantiated. Photo Credit: Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa

Source: Facebook

Lawan said:

“Based on the foregoing facts and observations, we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable homicide against Doguwa.

“We cannot find sufficient evidence to link him with the said offences considering that we are faced with so many inculpatory and exculpatory evidence for and against him."

Lawan further revealed that the testimonies of the suspects apprehended by the authorities contradicted each other, and it was not evidence-based enough to prove the victims' demise.

As reported by Vanguard, he said:

“The law is clear that the allegations that Doguwa killed people cannot be substantiated.”

Kano govt reveals next move

Lawan also disclosed that eight out of the 12 suspects arrested would be charged and prosecuted with mischief by fire as stipulated in the statutory provision of section 336 of the penal code.

Earlier in the month, Doguwa declared his ambition to run for the speakership seat of the House of Representatives of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

In the build-up to his campaign, he stepped down from his ambition to support the anointed candidate of the national working committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

