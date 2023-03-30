The Principal of Chrisland Schools and four other staff members have been arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos High Court in Ikeja

Lagos, Ikeja - The Lagos state department of public prosecution (DPP) have arraigned the Chrisland School Ltd and four of its staff at the Ikeja High Court.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the Chrisland School LTD is in court for the alleged manslaughter of Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old pupil of the school.

The Lagos state govt arraigned Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, Nwatu Ugochi Victoria, and Chrisland School Limited at the high court.

Source: Facebook

The alleged include Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, and Nwatu Victoria.

According to Punch report, the alleged are standing trial on a two-count charge of involuntary manslaughter, recklessness and negligence.

At the arraignment session in court, the principal and other alleged staff members of Chrisland Schools pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While standing before Justice Oyindamola Ogala in the dock, the principal of Chrisland Schools, Mrs Belinda Amao, could not hold her emotions as tears rolled out of her eyes.

As of the time of this report, the prosecuting and defence counsel were yet to agree with the court on the commencement day of trial.

