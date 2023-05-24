Benue state governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has recounted his ordeal in the fight for a south-eastern president

He revealed that the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi was his preferred choice in the election

He revealed that some of his G-5 colleagues rooted and worked for the president-elect, Bola Tinubu

Governor Samuel Ortom has revealed that he supported the presidential candidacy of Peter Obi in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

The pragmatic Ortom disclosed this on Wednesday, May 24, during an Arise TV breakfast program, 'The Morning Show' with Reuben Abati.

Governor Samuel Ortom will hand over to an opposition party as he rounds up his tenure in a few days. Photo Credit: Gov Samuel Ortom

While answering questions on the build-up to the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, the Benue State governor, disclosed that he is an advocate of democracy.

He said his passion for democracy spurred him to support a southern presidential candidate.

He noted that while his colleagues in the G5 faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supported Tinubu, he rooted for the Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Ortom said:

"I worked for a southern President because I believe in justice, equity and fairness. Tinubu is part of it, Obi is part of it. I chose to work with Obi, but I said that the presidency should go to that place (southern region).

"I'm in PDP, for the presidency, I worked for Obi, others of my colleague, even in the G-5, worked for Tinubu, which was what we agreed."

"I can be PDP and still work for the interest of this country to ensure fairness, equity and justice."

Governor Ortom also noted that his affiliations with the PDP and his support for Obi do not stop him from working with the incoming administration, noting that the country's interest must come first before any other personal interest.

He said:

"If tomorrow Tinubu is sworn in, I will continue to pray for him, continue to support him to succeed as president of this country.

"Litigation is going on, let it take its course. It's part of the democratic process. Once the result comes out, whatever the outcome, we will accept it and whoever is the president, I am going to support him."

“I have forgiven President Muhammadu Buhari,” says PDP's Governor Ortom

In another development, Governor Samuel Ortom has revealed that he is no longer feuding with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Both men have been in a series of banter over the insecurity in Benue state and other parts of the country.

Ortom urged President Buhari to stay back and work closely with the incoming administration.

Source: Legit.ng