More and more indications continue to place Godswill Akpabio in pole position for the Senate President seat

Akpabio looks prime for the position after a series of endorsements from political heavyweights like Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Governor Dave Umahi

The northwest block of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has recently adopted him as their preferred candidate

FCT, Abuja - Protests have begun to ensue from the northcentral block of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for being overlooked for any of the top positions in the national assembly.

Elsewhere, in the northwest block of the APC, senators have aligned and supported the candidacy of Godswill Akpabio for the coveted Senate President seat.

According to Punch, this development was confirmed on Sunday, May 7, after a resolution was reached from the northwest block to adopt Senate Barau Jibrin as Akpabio's deputy.

With numbers playing against the northcentral at present, they held a press briefing on Sunday, May 7, to debunk the report that the leadership of the APC had already resolved the Senate President and Speakership seat.

On the part of the House of Representatives, there are indications that Hon Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna) and Benjamin Kalu (Abia) had been adopted by the top hierarchies of the party for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker roles in the lower chamber.

Umahi, Ndume steps down for Akpabio

To further solidify these assertions regarding the Senate President and Speakership role, top political heavyweights like Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State had earlier stepped down his bid for the Senate Presidency to declare his support for Akpabio openly.

Similarly, Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South senatorial district publicly relinquished his bid and admitted that Akpabio was in pole position for the coveted seat at the upper chamber of the national assembly.

Governor Abdullahi Gandu, at an event in Cross River state, revealed that Akpabio was the chosen one and would lead the lawmakers of the 10th national assembly.

Senate Presidency: More Pressure on Akpabio, Kalu As Senator-Elect Patrick Ndubueze Joins Race

Meanwhile, the race for the Senate President seat just got tougher following the late entrant of Patrick Ndubueze, the Senator-elect for the Imo North Senatorial District.

He made his declaration formal on Sunday, May 7, in a letter addressed to the APC national working committee and the 109 Senators-elect across the 36 states.

Ndubueze's legislative stint started in 1992 when he was elected into the lower chambers of the national assembly.

