A group, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government is planning to declare Friday, May 26, 2023 a public holiday

The move is allegedly intended to prevent the Supreme Court from giving a ruling on a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the candidature of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

The group’s director-general, Bukky Adeniyi noted that the alleged move was to debar the supreme court from sitting and prevent it from giving a ruling on the matter before it, which was fixed for Friday, May 26, 2023

Ikeja, Lagos - A pro-Atiku Abubakar group, Face of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), has alleged that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is trying to influence President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a public holiday on Friday May 26.

According to the group, May 26 is the date the supreme court is supposed to deliver the judgement that could disqualify the president-elect, Leadership Newspaper reported.

Face Of Waziri-Nigeria has alleged that the FG under President Muhammadu Buhari was planning to declare Friday, May 26, 2023 a public holiday. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Addressing reporters in Lagos on Monday, May 23, FOWN’s director general, Bukky Adeniyi, alleged that there were covert moves to meddle with the temple of justice, The Sun also reported.

Adeniyi said:

“There is a grand plan to compel Buhari to declare a public holiday on Friday, May 26, so as to stall justice.

“It is disheartening to note that the evil ones will stop at nothing to subvert the people’s will.”

How Tinubu allegedly plans to pervert justice, Atiku group

Furthermore, the group said Tinubu has also tasked the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the incoming president’s associate, Gilbert Chagoury, to raise N100 billion with which to approach the supreme court justices.

FOWN vowed not to keep quiet, promising to police the proceedings at the tribunal.

Atiku's case against Tinubu at tribunal

Tinubu, who won the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is battling to keep his mandate at the court.

Atiku alleged widespread electoral practices in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He accused the electoral commission of manipulating the election in favour of Tinubu.

Following INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the election in March, Atiku lodged his complaint over the outcome of the polls on Thursday, March 21.

Atiku reveals real reason why he is not worried about Tinubu’s swearing in on May 29

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, May 23, said he is unperturbed by Bola Tinubu’s imminent swearing-in as Nigeria’s president on May 29.

Atiku spoke through his lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN) shortly after the presidential election petition court (PEPC) sitting at the court of appeal, Abuja.

