Nigerians are reacting to the video of two top federal lawmakers, Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase confronting each other publicly

Messrs Gbajabiamila and Wase clashed during plenary in Abuja on Wednesday, May 24, as their colleagues looked on

Their clash arose from the announcement by the Gbajabiamila that the Order Paper for Thursday, May 25, be made lighter to allow members attend the commissioning of a project

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians on social media have expressed mixed reaction over a clip which showed Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, and Idris Wase, his deputy, engaging in a verbal confrontation during plenary session on Wednesday, May 24.

Towards the end of the session, Gbajabiamila asked the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Abubakar Fulata, to prepare a light order paper for Thursday as the sitting should close by 2 pm to allow members to attend an event at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), The Punch reported.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Wase openly clashed during plenary on Wednesday, May 24.

Miffed by the announcement, Wase confronted Gbajabiamila.

A stunned Gbajabiamila retorted, saying ‘you are challenging me’, The Cable also reported.

Reacting to the public spat via the social networking service, Twitter, some Nigerians sided with Gbaja, as the speaker is fondly called, while others chided the country’s No.4 citizen.

See some reactions below:

Possible cause of the acrimony between Gbajabiamila and Wase

Gbajabiamila had reportedly recommended Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the coming 10th House, leading to their endorsement by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wase, who is eyeing the seat of speaker, is a key member of a group of aspirants who are aggrieved with the leadership zoning formula of the APC.

