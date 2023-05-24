Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives, clashed with his deputy, Idris Wase, during plenary on Wednesday, May 24.

According to The Nation, Gbajabiamila had announced that the Order Paper for Thursday, May 25, be made lighter so that members would be allowed to attend the official commissioning of the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Gbajabiamila, before adjourning the plenary, announced that the commissioning of the NILDS permanent site along Airport Road would be done at 3:00pm on Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The speaker asked the chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business to ensure that the order paper should not clash with the business of the day so that the house could be adjourned early enough for the event.

But Wase objected that the primary objective of the House was to make law and other official businesses. He argued that the commissioning of NILDS headquarters should not be the reason why the plenary should be adjourned.

Source: Legit.ng