Days before the May 29 handover ceremony, President Muhammadu Buhari issued a fresh directive to his cabinet members

The Nigerian leader on Wednesday, May 24, failed to dissolve his cabinet and also urged serving ministers to continue working

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, confirmed this development at a media briefing in Abuja

An emerging report has it that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 24, failed to dissolve his cabinet, a few days before the May 29 handover ceremony.

Many had expected that the president would dissolve his cabinet at the Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting which he chaired in Abuja today, Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari presides over Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting in the State House on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

President Muhammadu Buhari fails to dissolve his cabinet

However, the president instead, directed his minister to return to their offices and continue work, Channels TV reported.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this known at a briefing shortly after the FEC valedictory session.

Even though the president had taken official pictures with the council, the Information Minister debunked news making the rounds that the Cabinet has been dissolved.

According to Mohammed, the dissolution is fake news, he added that the ministers will work until the 29th of May, The Nation report added.

“I have forgiven President Buhari,” says Ortom

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, said he had nothing against President Buhari despite their heated relationship that lasted over two tenures due to the insecurity in his state.

Ortom opened up on this development on Wednesday, May 24, during a live telecast on Arise TV's breakfast program, 'The Morning Show.'

Governor Ortom stated that despite his differences with the President and several attempts to twist the narrative against his administration, he had forgiven him.

Gbajabiamila clashes with deputy, details emerge

In another development, Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives, clashed with his deputy, Idris Wase, during plenary on Wednesday, May 24.

Gbajabiamila had announced that the Order Paper for Thursday, May 25, be made lighter so that members would be allowed to attend the official commissioning of the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Gbajabiamila, before adjourning the plenary, announced that the commissioning of the NILDS permanent site along Airport Road would be done at 3:00pm on Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

