FCT, Abuja - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has launched the campaign to support the speakership bid of his successor-elect Abbas Tajudeen.

It was gathered that the launch in Abuja on Wednesday, May 17, was greeted with a low turnout after several invitations were not honoured.

Only 73 lawmakers and lawmakers-elect honoured the invitation of the Speaker to launch the campaign for his successor. Photo Credit: Femi Gbajabiamila, Abbas Tajudeen

While speaking at the launch, the Speaker debunked speculations that he influenced the decision of the party to settle for Tajudeen.

He said:

"North West geopolitical zone alone contributed 30% of the total votes for APC in the last elections and if you conduct proper research, the North West zone has not been considered for the number four position in the history of our parliament."

It was gathered that the Speaker had requested an executive session to survey the attendance of lawmakers that were invited to the event.

Shortly after this was undertaken, it was gathered that only 73 Members and Members-elect honoured the invitation of the Speaker.

The Speaker was said to have exited the Osun Hall of Transcorp Hilton shortly after the executive session.

Recounting the scenario at the event, a lawmaker who pleaded anonymity said:

"Gbaja was not happy seeing the number of Lawmakers in attendant and I think he has sensed danger, as an experienced politician, that his preferred candidate won't fly."

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, had adopted Tajudeen, a Member representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State for the position of Speaker in the next Assembly, to be inaugurated in two weeks.

Zoning of the number four citizen's position to the North West and the subsequent adoption of Tajudeen, it was gathered, was the brainchild of the current Speaker, Gbajabiamila, who prefers to continue holding the grip of the 10th House of Representatives, thereby making it possible for Tinubu to control the incoming Assembly.

