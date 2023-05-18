Speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said he regrets endorsing Aminu Tambuwal for the position of Speaker of the House during the 7th National Assembly in 2011

Gbajabiamila stated that he supported the “house project” that “installed” Tambuwal at the time — however, he is not proud of his decision

Gbajabiamila made these remarks during a meeting of the Joint Task, a coalition of members-elect from the APC and opposition parties for the upcoming 10th National Assembly

FCT, Abuja - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said he regrets supporting Aminu Tambuwal for the position he currently occupies, in 2011.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, May 17, during a meeting with reps-elect, Gbajabiamila said Tambuwal was installed.

Femi Gbajabiamila says he regrets supporting the process that produced Aminu Tambuwal as speaker in 2011. Photo credits: Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Sokoto State Deputy Governor's Press Office

Source: Facebook

Tambuwal, the Speaker of the House from 2011 to 2015, is the governor of Sokoto State since then. With his eight-year two-term tenure coming to an end, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart secured a seat in the Senate to represent Sokoto South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila told his colleagues:

"You will disagree with your party just like people will disagree amongst family members, but at the end of the day, the party is an organised structure. Let no one kid you. I am here to offer advice. I have been the pioneer leader of what they call the house project at one time when we installed Tambuwal as the speaker. I regret it.”

How opposition-backed Tambuwal became Speaker

Legit.ng reports that Tambuwal was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the time he emerged the Speaker of the House of Representatives due to the support he got from the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers.

He was embroiled in a running battle with the PDP and the Goodluck Jonathan administration after he defected to the APC in October 2014.

The PDP, in line with its zoning policy, had zoned the position of the Speaker to the South-West, while the North-East was to produce the deputy speaker. However, some PDP members, galvanised by lawmakers from the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) ganged up and violated the PDP zoning arrangement by voting in Tambuwal, from the North-West, to become the Speaker, while Emeka Ihedioha, from the South-East, emerged the deputy.

Source: Legit.ng