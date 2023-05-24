FCT, Abuja - Senate President Ahmad Lawan has denied speculations that he is seeking reelection as the leader of the Senate for the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Lawan was elected Senate President in 2019 while serving in the upper chamber as a majority leader.

Senator Ahmad Lawan won his re-election as a Senator in the just-concluded general elections. Photo Credit: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan

However, with the 10th National Assembly due for inauguration on Tuesday, June 13, Senator Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom state has been selected by the national working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as their preferred candidate for the coveted Senate President seat.

Similarly, the former Akwa Ibom state governor has been endorsed by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Lawan on Tuesday, May 23, confirmed that he is not in contention with the party's decision, neither is he vying for reelection as Senate President.

he said:

“I have read some media reports that I have joined the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. Ordinarily, I would not have responded to these reports but when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth.”

He revealed that he had never told anyone about his interest in reelection, nor had he held a secret meeting to facilitate plots to install him as Senate President for a second term.

Lawan urged the public to disregard such speculations noting that the party's decision remains binding on every member.

he said:

“The truth is that I have never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that I am running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. So the public should discountenance the reports.

“The fact remains that I am part of the leadership of our great party, the APC, seeking to find solutions to the numerous issues arising from the contests for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and I will continue to remain focused on that.”

