The governor of Oyo state has been appointed as the deputy chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum

The choice of Seyi Makinde has generated mixed reactions in the camp of the PDP and the influential power blocs in Nigeria

A close source disclosed that Makinde got all the support of the APC governors as well as the backing of the PDP G-5 governors which made it a lost battle for Atiku Abubakar's camp

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) on Tuesday night, May 23, elected Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state as the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

In a recent development, the choice of Makinde, a governor under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the deputy chairman of one of the most influential power blocs in Nigeria virtually went under the radar.

Revealed: How G5 Governors Outwitted Atiku’s Camp to Make Makinde NGF Deputy Chairman. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

What went down between the G-5 govs and Atiku's camp

The real intrigues, however, surfaced in the choice of Makinde, a member of the PDP group of five (G5) governors, as the deputy chairman.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Before the meeting, there were moves by some pro-Atiku Abubakar governors to nominate Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, for the position.

The G5 governors, which came out of the Integrity Group of the PDP, headed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his Benue state counterpart, Samuel Ortom, formed a major opposition to Atiku in the 2023 presidential election and were believed to have contributed to the defeat of their flag bearer.

The war continued on a low-key level at the NGF meeting, but insiders told TheCable that Makinde vs Obaseki was clearly going to be a no-contest.

“Most of the APC governors were with the G5 while two PDP governors were also going to support Makinde. It became glaring that the pro-Atiku governors were about to fight a lost battle, so they quietly jettisoned their move,” a governor who attended the meeting told TheCable.

2023 polls: Ortom drops bombshell, reveals presidential candidates G5 governors supported

In another interesting development, Governor Samuel Ortom has revealed that he supported the presidential candidacy of Peter Obi in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

The pragmatic Ortom disclosed this on Wednesday, May 24, during an Arise TV breakfast program, 'The Morning Show' with Reuben Abati.

While answering questions on the build-up to the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, the Benue State governor, disclosed that he is an advocate of democracy.

Kwara's Governor Abdulrazaq replaces Tambuwal as new NGF chairman

Meanwhile, Governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has replaced Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

Tambuwal, whose tenure as NGF Chairman elapses on May 29, announced this in a communiqué at the end of the 7th emergency meeting of the state governors on Tuesday night in Abuja.

The communiqué revealed that the emergence of Abdulrazaq and his vice, Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde, was through consensus.

Source: Legit.ng