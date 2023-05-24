Kwara state governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has emerged as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF)

Abdulrazaq, alongside the forum's vice president, Governor Seyi Makinde, emerged through a consensus

The outgoing NGF Chairman, Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed this in a communiqué on Tuesday

FCT, Abuja - Governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has replaced Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

Tambuwal, whose tenure as NGF Chairman elapses on May 29, announced this in a communiqué at the end of the 7th emergency meeting of the state governors on Tuesday night in Abuja, Daily Trust reported.

The new NGF Chairman, Gov Abdulrazaq and outgoing Chairman, Aminu Tambuwal. Photo Credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq/ Aminu Tambuwal. Source Facebook

Source: Facebook

Abdulrazaq emerges through consensus

The communiqué revealed that the emergence of Abdulrazaq and his vice, Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde, was through consensus.

The communiqué reads in part:

“On the leadership of the Forum, the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, emerged as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum through a consensus, and the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is now the vice chairman.

“Members expressed satisfaction with the success of the just concluded induction for new and returning governors that took place between 14th and 19th of May, 2023.

“Members committed to sustained collaboration among the states through enhanced peer review, learning at the sub-national level and deepening the relationship with the federal government and other institutions.

“Finally, members were briefed by the Chairman of the Forum that the Hon. Minister of Finance has granted the request of the Forum to immediately stop further deductions from the accounts of states to meet Local Government Councils London Paris Club obligations and the monies so far deducted be paid back to the states.”

