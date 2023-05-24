The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has dissolved his cabinet a few days before his upcoming inauguration slated for Monday, May 29, 2023

Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, will commence their second four-year term in office

The circular with No. 046, conveying this decision, was issued on Wednesday, May 24, by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the dissolution of his cabinet ahead of the May 29 inauguration. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Sanwo-Olu dissolves cabinet ahead of May 29 inauguration

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made the announcement on Wednesday, May 24 through a circular with No. 046, The Nation report added.

The dissolution exercise, with effect from the close of work on Friday, May 26, 2023, also affected governor’s aides, Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Special Assistants (SAs), Personal Assistants (PAs), Technical Assistants, Personal Aides and others, who were also expected to leave office and handover all government belongings in their care to the most senior civil servant in the Ministry, Department and Agency (MDAs).

This development marks a significant step as the governor prepares to embark on his next term, shaping the future of Lagos state.

The circular read in part,

“However, political appointees whose appointments are by Legislation/Tenure-Based and Members of Statutory Commissions/Governing Councils whose tenures have not lapsed are not affected by this directive, unless otherwise formally informed.”

Strong APC governor dissolves cabinet days to May 29 handover

Just six days to the end of his tenure in office, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has given a fresh directive to his appointees.

Ganduje ordered all public officers holding political appointments to hand over affairs of their offices in line with established procedures.

This directive is contained in a statement from the office of the Secretary to the State Government and signed by permanent secretary, Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota.

Nigerian governor sacks all commissioners, special assistants

In another report, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state dissolved the State Executive Council.

Obaseki said the dissolution of the council was with immediate effect.

The governor announced the sack during the weekly Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, May 3.

Source: Legit.ng