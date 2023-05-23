A few days before the May 29 handover ceremony, the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje dissolved his cabinet

Ganduje ordered all political appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices in line with established procedures ahead of the May 29th transition in the state

The APC governor expressed his profound gratitude and sincere appreciation for the contributions the public officers rendered toward the development of the state

Just six days to the end of his tenure in office, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has given a fresh directive to his appointees.

Ganduje ordered all public officers holding political appointments to handover affairs of their offices in line with established procedures.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dissolves his cabinet six days before May 29 handover. Photo credit: Kano State Government

Source: Facebook

This directive is contained in a statement titled “Handover of Activates” from the office of the Secretary to the State Government and signed by permanent secretary Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota, PM News reported.

Ganduje gives a fresh directive

Ganduje directed all commissioners, special advisers, chief executives of Parastatals/Government owned-Companies and other political appointees to handover to the permanent secretaries and director administration and general services in their respective establishments, Vanguard report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They are to make copies of their handover notes to the office of the secretary to the state government for records,” said the notes.

Ganduje leaked audio: Kano government breaks silence on Tinubu, Kwankwaso meeting

Meanwhile, the government of Kano state has said it was "mischievous" for the media in Nigeria to lift a story from the purported telephone conversation between Governor Ganduje and Masari, putting his political relationship with Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, at risk.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the commissioner for information and internal affairs in the state, stated that the exaggerated publicity from the clip was sponsored by paid agents who were attempting to upturn the conversation.

The commissioner, in a statement on Saturday, May 20, said the objective of the paid agents was to cause disaffection between Tinubu and Ganduje.

Nigerian governor sacks all commissioners, special assistants

In another report, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state dissolved the State Executive Council.

Obaseki said the dissolution of the council was with immediate effect.

The governor announced the sack during the weekly Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, May 3.

Source: Legit.ng