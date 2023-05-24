The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr Tony Blair, has opened an arm of partnership with Nigeria's president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Mr Blair, during his visit to Tinubu in Abuja, said he is willing to support the incoming administration with his Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

Tinubu, on the other, said he is open to any partnership that will foster development in Nigeria and Africa

FCT, Abuja - Tony Blair, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has pledged to support the incoming administration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr Blair made this known during his visit to Tinubu in Nigeria before his inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tony Blair's visit will be the second high-profile conversation Bola Tinubu has had in two weeks. Photo Credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Twitter

The ex-UK Prime Minister, who Tinubu received at his Defence House residence in Abuja, said he is willing to partner with Tinubu through his Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

According to a press release issued by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, the media aide to the president-elect, Mr Blair said:

"We would like to help in any way with your administration. We only need to know what the leadership priorities are and help in how to actualise them."

Blair lauded the campaign focus of the president-elect, which ranged from security, economy, agriculture and power.

He noted that his campaign focus was the real deal for any society to thrive in development.

However, the former UK Prime Minister tasked Tinubu to brace up as there would be a huge challenge.

Meanwhile, Tinubu thanked Mr Blair for his visit and interest in fostering a working relationship with his incoming administration.

Tinubu said:

"Yes, we are challenged. But where is our courage? We can eliminate ignorance, diseases and poverty in Africa. We must work hard to ensure democracy works for our people.

"We have to invest more, put technology in place and keep terrorists at bay because without effective security, there is no guarantee investors will come."

The president-elect promised a conducive environment to encourage investors and open opportunities for the people.

Source: Legit.ng