Again, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed readiness to work with President-elect Bola Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 handover ceremony, Sunak penned a letter to Tinubu and noted he looked forward to working with the president-elect

Meanwhile, on Monday, May 29, 2023, the president-elect will take over the mantle of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari and rule the nation for the next four years

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has written a letter to Nigerian president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the Monday, May 29 inauguration.

In the letter seen by TheCable, Sunak said he “looks forward to working” with Tinubu, who won the presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 election.

UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses readiness to work with Tinubu ahead of the May 29 inauguration. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rishi Sunak

Source: Facebook

Sunak reveals plan to work with Tinubu

Sunak said he hopes to welcome Tinubu to London in April 2024 for the second Africa Investment Summit.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“The summit will be a key moment to strengthen UK-Nigerian business partnerships “in order to create jobs and growth, increase bilateral trade and investment, and support your aim of boosting Nigeria’s export competitiveness.”

2023 elections: Atiku tells Tinubu reason why he consistently contests for president

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday, February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed the real reason why he does not miss out in presidential elections, every four years.

Atiku told the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that unlike him, he has consistently contested presidential elections because of his “drug-free record”.

Besides, Atiku said that he “has never had any issues bordering on constitutional qualification to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Tinubu moves to Defence House ahead of May 29 inauguration, video emerges

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has moved into the Defence House in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja ahead of his inauguration as Nigeria’s president on Monday, May 29th, 2023.

Tinubu and the vice president-elect Kashim Shetttima are expected to stay at the Defence House where they will move into the Presidential Villa after the swearing-in ceremony, The Guardian reported on Wednesday, April 26.

The Defence House is the official residence reserved for Nigeria’s presidents-elect since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.

The director of Tinubu’s media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga confirmed the development in a video post on Twitter on Wednesday, April 26.

Source: Legit.ng