Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has begun a big project on a recently demolished property in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital

According to reports, Wike has begun construction of houses for judges of the state judiciary on the land belonging to the Bayelsa State government

However, the PDP governor maintained that the relationship between Rivers and Bayelsa states remains unbroken

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has flagged off the construction of seven units of five-bedroom buildings for judges of the state judiciary on the land that his administration recently demolished a property.

PM News reported that the defaced property is owned by the Bayelsa state government in Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

Wike starts work at the site of the demolished Bayelsa property. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Wike speaks on ties between Rivers and Bayelsa

Surprisingly, Wike insists that nothing has strained the relationship between Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Performing the flag-off on Monday, May 22, Wike explained that the project is being implemented under his administration's urban renewal programme and to rid the area of criminal elements who used the once abandoned Bayelsa state property as a hideout.

The governor further confirmed this development through a post shared on his official Facebook page, accompanied by pictures of the ongoing construction works.

The governor pointed out: "and to tell Bayélsa people, I have nothing against Bayelsa State or Bayelsa people. But every government must be serious and show leadership."

Wike reveals why he demolished Bayelsa Govt's property in Rivers state

Governor Wike, on the other hand, blamed the leadership failure of his counterpart, Douye Diri, for the demolition of the property owned by Bayelsa State in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state.

Wike said he has no apology for demolishing the Bayelsa state government property in Port Harcourt.

According to him, Governor Diri promised to renovate the property within three months but reneged, prompting his administration to pull down the building.

Source: Legit.ng