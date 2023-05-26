President Muhammadu Buhari made fresh appointments just four days before the end of his administration on Monday, May 29

The latest appointment announced on Thursday was that of Garzali Abubakar as the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund

The president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, made the appointments public and added that President Buhari also nominated the Chairman and members of the Board of the organisation

FCT, Abuja -In another last-minute appointment, President Muhammadu Buhari has announced Garzali Abubakar as the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund.

According to Premium Times, the appointment was announced in a statement issued by a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, just four days before President Buhari would hand over to the incoming administration on Monday, May 29.

Shehu said:

“The president also approved the appointment of the following as Chairman and members of the Board of the organization.”

The list of others anointed by The President include Aduke Hussain as Chairman, Hussaini Mohammed (North Central Representative), Mohammed Umar (North West Representative), Abdulsalam Ahmed (North East Representative), Stella Uzokwe (South East Representative), Stephen Ikata (South-South Representative) and Olufunlayo Oluwole Faloye (South West Representative).

