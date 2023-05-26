Senator Godswill Akpabio was one of the major headliners for the 'Renewed Hope' concert in Abuja

He was joined by Hon James Faleke, the minister of sport, Sunday Dare and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The concert witnessed an electrifying performance from Asake, Wande Coal, Timaya, Fireboy, Zinoleesky, Pasuma and many others

FCT, Abuja - The anointed Senate Presidential candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, joined by Hon James Faleke and a host of other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were present at the ‘Renewed Hope Concert’ staged to usher in the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event was held at the indoor sports hall in Abuja on Thursday, May 25 and was organised by the son of the President-elect, Seyi Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Ameer Shettima.

The renewed hope concert was staged by Seyi Tinubu and Ameer Shettima. Photo Credit: Seyi Tinubu and @OfficialPigo

Speaking at the event, Tinubu said the aim of staging the “renewed hope concert” was to appreciate the Nigerian youth who fought tooth and nail for the emergence of his father as the president-elect.

He said:

“the next government will be youth-centric right from inception till the end of the administration”.

Similarly, the son of the vice president-elect Ameer Kashim Shettima described the Nigerian youths as the heroes of democracy.

He urged Nigerian youths to embrace unity and oneness as it is the only thing that will keep them strong and optimistic for a better Nigeria.

Other top dignitaries present at the event include the Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, and some members of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Others include APC National Women Leader Dr Beta Edu, Deputy Women Leader Hajia Zainab Ahmad, and APC National Youth Leader Dayo Isreal, among many other prominent Nigerians.

The event saw electrifying performances from Asaka, Wande Coal, Timaya, Fireboy, Zinoleesky, Pasuma, KCEE, Seyi Vibez, and Buju Bnxn.

Other performances include Waje, Bella Shmurda, Brymo, Small Doctor, Young John, Chuddy K, Skales, and Qdot.

