Professor Mosobalaje Olaloye Oyawoye (CON), the first professor of geology in Nigeria and Africa, is dead.

His death was announced in a statement by the Kwara state government on Monday evening, May 22, stating that the Offa crown prince died at the age of 95, The Tribune reported.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the chief press secretary to the governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in a condolence message to the people of Offa local government area and the entire people of the state, mourned the death of the crown prince.

The governor, in the statement, said the demise of the elder statesman is a national loss for the country, adding that the professor was one of the greatest Nigerians of all time and the pride of Kwara state.

Abdulrazaq added that the death of the first professor of geology in Africa marked the end of an era of academic accomplishment, community service dedication as well as statesmanship.

