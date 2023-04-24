The influential Kwara State High Court judge, Justice Adeyinka Sikiru Oyinloye, has died at the age of 58

Oyinloye died on Sunday after fighting a protracted neck-related illness, but sources said he was earlier flown to India for treatment before his death

Recall that the late jurist was the one that slammed N4bn judgment on Sahara Reporters and Sowore over publications against Bukola Saraki, the ex-senate president

Ilorin, Kwara - Justice Adeyinka Sikiru Oyinloye, a judge of the Kwara State High Court, is dead.

According to Daily Trust, the justice gave up the ghost on Sunday, April 23, after battling a protracted neck-related illness.

Sources disclosed that the jurist had once been flown to India for treatment, but he finally died at the age of 58 on Sunday while in active service.

Details of Kwara State High Court Judge who died

The governor of Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described the death of the legal luminary as a great and painful loss.

The legal icon was from Ijara Isin in the Isin local government area of the state. He was practising with Babalakin & Co. before his appointment as Judge of the Kwara State High Court.

He was a well-respected jurist while in service, very popular for his 'no nonsense' stance with strict disposition.

Oyinloye convicted many fraudsters that EFCC arraigned in the state and ordered that their proceeds from crimes should be forfeited, including exotic cars and thousand of dollars as restitution to the federal government.

Recall that Oyinloye slammed a judgment of N4bn on Sahara Reporters and its publishers, Omoyele Sowore, for publishing a series of stories against Bukola Saraki, the former senate president. The ruling was later appealed.

The late judge also convicted and sentenced Adebisi Ademola, a 38-year-old lecturer of the Kwara State College of Health Technology (Health Tech) in Offa, to 6 months imprisonment for his role in a love scam in March 2021.

