The case involving the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has been adjourned by the Supreme Court

On Monday, May 22, the apex court adjourned the date to deliver its judgment in the suit filed by the PDP seeking to disqualify Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima

Meanwhile, the new date to decide the PDP and the APC's fate has been fixed for Friday, May 26, a few days from the May 29 handover ceremony

The Supreme Court has again moved forward the date to deliver its verdict in a case instituted by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect.

According to a report by Vanguard on Monday, May 22, the apex court will on Friday, May 26 deliver its judgment in the PDP's case against Tinubu and his vice.

Supreme Court will determine the fate of Tinubu and his vice on Friday, May 26. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

PDP's demand in court

The PDP had urged the apex court to reverse the Court of Appeal judgment, led by Justice James Abundaga, which held that the party failed to establish its locus standi.

Presidential tribunal gives verdict on Atiku, Obi’s request for live broadcast of proceedings

The presidential election petition tribunal has ruled out the application seeking the live coverage of proceedings in court.

The decision was issued on Monday, May 22, at the court of appeal in Abuja when Justice Haruna Tsammani ruled out the application of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

The jurors ruled that televising the proceedings was novel and added no value to the petition as it is not stipulated in Nigeria's constitution or legal framework.

Ganduje mentioned plans to scuttle presidential tribunal verdict in leaked audio? Fact emerges

In a tweet on Saturday, May, 20, Reno Omokri, a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, alleged that Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has confessed to plans of undermining the verdict of the Presidential Elections Petitions Court.

The claim comes after a leaked audio where Ganduje was heard discussing with Ibrahim Masari, who served as a placeholder for the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima.

Omokri further asserted that Ganduje expressed disappointment for not being informed about a meeting between former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and President-elect Bola Tinubu, which reportedly took place in France.

