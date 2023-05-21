Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, alleged in a tweet that Kanoo Governor Ganduje confessed to plans to undermine the verdict of the Presidential Elections Petitions Court

This claim is based on a leaked audio conversation between the governor of Kano state and Ibrahim Masari

However, a new report indicates that the leaked audio referred to the Kano governorship election case, not the presidential election tribunal, contradicting Omokri's claim

In a tweet on Saturday, May, 20, Reno Omokri, a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, alleged that Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has confessed to plans of undermining the verdict of the Presidential Elections Petitions Court.

The claim comes after a leaked audio where Ganduje was heard discussing with Ibrahim Masari, who served as a placeholder for the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima.

In contrast to Omokri's assertion, the tribunal mentioned by Ganduje in the leaked audio pertains to the Kano governorship election, not the presidential election. Photo credit: @kc_journalist

Source: Twitter

Omokri further asserted that Ganduje expressed disappointment for not being informed about a meeting between former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and President-elect Bola Tinubu, which reportedly took place in France.

“That leaked audio between Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano, and Masari is so beautiful to listen to. It vindicates our administration. They admitted that they worked with Tinubu to undermine the Jonathan administration with propaganda about its corruption and that, in reality, Jonathan was not corrupt. I have been saying this for years.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“And they even admitted that they are trying to scuttle the case at Presidential Election Petition Court. Wow!

“I hope the U.S. Secretary of State is seeing the type of people he wants to work with. May God save Nigeria!,” Omokri said in his tweet.

How true is Reno Omokri's claim

Daily Trust reported that it listened to the leaked phone conversation in Hausa between Governor Ganduje and Ibrahim Masari.

In the conversation, Ganduje allegedly mentioned that the meeting between President-elect Tinubu and former Governor Kwankwaso was part of a strategy to seek Tinubu's intervention in overturning the tribunal case challenging Abba Kabir Yusuf's victory as the governor-elect of Kano.

This contradicts Reno Omokri's claim that Ganduje admitted to plans of manipulating the presidential election tribunal verdict, where Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are challenging Tinubu's victory.

“I received a security report that the meeting was part of a plan to scuttle the APC governorship case at the election petition tribunal,” Ganduje was quoted to have said in the audio.

However, Masari argued that it was not within the powers of Tinubu to scuttle the election case.

“Yes, that game plan is there, but it is not within his purview, but your Excellency I’m pleading with you to be calm until you come around. Let’s not discuss this issue on the phone. You know how unsafe our conversation could be,” Masari further stated.

Thus, contrary to Omokri’s claim, the tribunal being referred to by Ganduje is that of the governorship election and not the presidential election, Daily Trust concluded.

Ganduje leaked audio: Kano government breaks silence on Tinubu, Kwankwaso meeting

Meanwhile, the government of Kano state has said it was "mischievous" for the media in Nigeria to lift a story from the purported telephone conversation between Governor Ganduje and Masari, putting his political relationship with Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, at risk.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the commissioner for information and internal affairs in the state, stated that the exaggerated publicity from the clip was sponsored by paid agents who were attempting to upturn the conversation.

The commissioner, in a statement on Saturday, May 20, said the objective of the paid agents was to cause disaffection between Tinubu and Ganduje.

Source: Legit.ng