A pro-democracy group, The Natives, have described Bola Tinubu as the best man to handle the affairs of Nigeria

The group also called out the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to abort its plot to scuttle the inauguration of Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria

Similarly, the group stated that the phone conversation between the United States secretary of state and the president-elect us a leap in the right direction

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the much-anticipated swear-in ceremony of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a pro-democracy known as The Natives said nothing could scuttle the inauguration ceremony.

This is on the heels of the reports that a northern group, Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), had uncovered a plot by the Joe Ajaero-led Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to scuttle the inauguration ceremony.

It was gathered that the NLC President, during his Workers Day speech, threw subliminal shots at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and accused the electoral umpire of conducting a fraudulent election.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by The Natives and obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, May 21, the NLC was accused of losing its credibility.

This was according to the leader of the pro-democracy group, Hon. Smart Edwards.

Edward noted that Nigeria is not a jungle without law and order, describing Tinubu as a man with a wealth of experience.

He said:

"The Natives are already rolling out the drums as Nigeria prepares to witness the first opposition leader turned National Leader and elected as the 16th President of Nigeria.

"A Comrade, a June 12 advocate, a Senator, a Governor, a negotiator of political power with all past and incumbent Presidents in Nigeria, a builder of men, mentor and supporter of the Labour movement."

As contained in the statement, Edward warned the NLC and other pressure groups plotting to scuttle the inauguration ceremony to abort it.

He said:

"...We advise all and sundry to perish the thought of protests or scuttling the inauguration but galvanize their members and supporters to join in the progress ahead of us all.

"Asiwaju will be different and all he needs is our collaboration and Labour has a major role to play in this."

Edward also lauded the United States for the recent phone conversation with Tinubu, describing it as a genuine leap in the right direction.

The Natives are made up of different ethnic groups, cultures, Languages and tribes across Nigeria, with over twenty million members nationwide.

