Nigerians have been urged to follow the path of progress rather than protest and cause chaos over the outcome of the 2023 polls

Prophet Wale Ojo of the Harvest Centre Mission, Ikorodu Lagos, made this appeal recently at a news conference

He said the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's president would inspire progress for Nigeria and Africa

Lagos, Ikeja - Nigerians have been urged to rally around President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he prepares for his inauguration on Monday, May 29.

This appeal was made by Prophet Wale Ojo of the Harvest Centre Mission, Ikorodu Lagos, during a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, April 10.

On Monday, May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be inaugurated as Nigeria's 16th President. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Prophet Ojo, who got public attention in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, rolled out a prophecy in 2021 that Tinubu would become the next president of Nigeria.

In his prophecy, he revealed that Tinubu would be the vessel God would use to liberate Nigeria and Africa from their shadow, Guardian reported.

Muslim-Muslim ticket does not matter to God - Prophet Ojo

While speaking on the same-faith ticket adopted by the All Progressive Congress (APC), the renowned Prophet said God does not choose leadership by religion, race, colour or ethnicity.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Prophet Ojo said:

“God is not a man; His words are His bond, thank God for the revelation two years ago has come through. It is for us to support the President-elect with our prayers in order for him not to derail from the divine plan.

“For those saying his emergence does not follow due process, God does not follow man’s processes, rather His ways like the birth of Jesus Christ have remained mystery to man. The bottom line does His words come to pass."

While referring to God's mysterious way of doing his work, he pointed out the birth of Jesus Christ as a mystery to humanity.

He Said Tinubu's administration would follow the same path, and it would be the liberation of Nigeria and Africa as a continent.

Prophet Ojo said:

“As a people, we believe in the power of prayer and God; it is our duty to present the president-elect and the nation to God through our supplications for things to be turned around for the common good..."

