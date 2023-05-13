In anticipation of his upcoming inauguration, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured Nigerians of good governance and dividend of democracy under his administration.

In what could be described as a not-too-surprising development are recent events in the polity, threatening the swearing-in ceremony of Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos state and leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Some major issues in the polity at the moment might frustrate the success of the incoming administration. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Meanwhile, the president-elect has stated that the 2023 presidential election was 'fair and credible' and that he will not be confined by political consideration in assembling his government, but there is more to governance than campaign promises.

Barely 17 days to the May 29 handover ceremony, there are major issues currently weakening the country's democratic development and this piece by Legit.ng highlights these issues that might challenge the success of Tinubu's administration if not addressed in its first year in office as Nigeria's president;

1. Insecurity

The multiple conflicts, including farmer-herder violence, deepening regional divides, armed banditry and the Boko Haram insurgency, lies in the shoulder of the incoming administration to tackle.

Conflict—triggered by political competition and communal, ethnic, religious or resource allocation rivalries—poses a major threat to democracy.

As Tinubu prepares to take over the mantle of leadership, Nigerians are anxiously waiting to see the country that lives in fear on a daily basis become a peaceful one; if this id not well handled, the success of his administration would be hanging in the air.

2. Grappling economy

The current economic situation in Nigeria has gotten worse. In fact, the country is suffering from stubbornly high inflation and recent financial sector turmoil.

The economy is so bad that even the cost price of Nigerian goods increases drastically on a daily basis. Nigeria is now regarded as Africa’s country with the highest unemployment rate; just as food and energy prices have gone high, underlying price pressures are proving sticky in a number of economies.

The current economic downturn is another major issue that Bola Tinubu's administration will have to contend with as the current poverty rate in the country bites harder.

Bola Tinubu has a lot to contend with as he takes over from Buhari on May 29. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

3. Corruption

Corruption has been a big issue in Nigeria for quite some time. Political leaders have a history of engaging in corrupt practices.

The major promise President Muhammadu Buhari made to Nigerians when he took over power from former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, was to fight corruption but the revere is the case because corruption has eaten deep in the nation's polity.

Corruption is the order of the day and Nigerians are looking up to Tinubu as their messiah, to solve this nation's major challenge and make sure it is cleared out from the system completely. So, if this issue is not tackled in the first year of Tinubu's government, it might frustrate the entirety of his government afterward.

4. Fuel Subsidy

In the eight years of the Olusegun Obasanjo presidency and the five and a half years of the Goodluck Jonathan administration, there were loud calls for the removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

One common denominator in the administrations of Obasanjo, the late Umaru Yar’Adua and Jonathan was that virtually everyone agreed that the subsidy regime was steeped in corruption.

After failing to remove fuel subsidy, which he once labelled a fraud, from the year 2015 through 2019 and now 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari, is likely to leave his successor, Bola Tinubu, with the burden.

Conclusion:

With the inauguration set to take place on May 29, the committee has already begun preparations for the swearing-in ceremony.

Nigerians voted for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima owing to their visionary leadership and track records of service deliveries as past Governors of Lagos State and Borno State, respectively.

As the duo takes up the helm of affairs, Nigerians expect them to the country and make it great again.

